Two youths drown in Bhushi dam 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 09, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as M Jamal and Sahil Asraf Ali Sheikh, residents of Dange Chowk, Thergaon, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh

Two youths drowned in the backwater of popular Bhushi Dam in Lonavala on Sunday afternoon, while visiting the site with friends. 

Police said the two were enjoying the scenic location when they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported on Sunday at around 2 PM in the dam’s backwaters. The deceased have been identified as M Jamal and Sahil Asraf Ali Sheikh, residents of Dange Chowk, Thergaon, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh. 

Police said the two were enjoying the scenic location when they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned. 

Upon receiving the information, Lonavla police, along with emergency response teams and a local trekkers group, immediately launched a search operation to locate the missing youths. 

Suhas Jagtap, SPI at Lonavla city police station, said, “The deceased were working as an AC mechanic and an electrician working in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A group of 10 friends came here to enjoy the weekend. All of them ventured into the dam’s backwater. However, these two went into deep water and did not get an idea and drowned.” 

“Police teams rushed to the spot, and, with the help of local trekking groups, we launched a search operation. By evening, we had received two dead bodies, and dead bodies were sent for the post-mortem procedure,” Jagtap added. 

