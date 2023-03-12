Two-day senate meeting concludes at SPPU

Several issues related to students and educational institutions were discussed at the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) senate meeting which concluded on Sunday. SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale acted as the president of the senate meeting, while pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sanjiv Sonawane presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24. (HT FILE PHOTO)

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale acted as the president of the senate meeting, while pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sanjiv Sonawane presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24. All the administrative officers of the university were present on the occasion.

In this two-day meeting, the senate members presented several proposals, and various topics were discussed during the question-and-answer hour. Many decisions were taken in the interests of the students.

Meanwhile, Kale presented the academic and administrative performance report of the university in the presidential address.

Prof Sonawane said, “A provision of ₹50 lakh has been given for the creation of Amrit Sarovar during Amrit Mahotsav year. Also, financial provision has been made for student participation in the Indian Science Council, linguistics and Translation Study Centre, Millet Study Centre, book translation, expansion of university sangeet bhavan, physics department etc.”

Prasenjit Fadnavis supported the proposal made by Senate members Apoorva Hire and Ashok Sawant to establish a scholarship in honour of Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj for students who must deal with natural disasters and those whose parents are ill. As a result, the senate chairman declared that ₹1 crore will be set aside for it.