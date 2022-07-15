Two-wheeler damaged as tree falls near Law College road

A Nilgiri tree fell near Law College road damaging one two-wheeler on Friday. “We have cut the tree and now a crane will come to clear the tree. Traffic movement was resumed from the next lane. Since the tree was big it took time to cut it down into pieces,” said Amol Shinde, fireman, at Erandwane fire brigade station.

A total of 11 trees fell in the city on Friday. the incidents were reported at Kondhwa Khurd (Graphicon Society), Sadashiv Peth (Jnana Prabodini), Viman Nagar (Kailash Chowk), Aundh (Sidh Society), Paud Road (Krishna Hospital), Padmawati (Swaprasakar Society), Erandwane (Kamla Nehru Park), Maharshi Nagar (Karatiya High School), Shivaji Nagar (Masabha gate) and Katraj (Santosh Nagar) respectively.