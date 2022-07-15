Two-wheeler damaged as tree falls near Law College road
A Nilgiri tree fell near Law College road damaging one two-wheeler on Friday. “We have cut the tree and now a crane will come to clear the tree. Traffic movement was resumed from the next lane. Since the tree was big it took time to cut it down into pieces,” said Amol Shinde, fireman, at Erandwane fire brigade station.
A total of 11 trees fell in the city on Friday. the incidents were reported at Kondhwa Khurd (Graphicon Society), Sadashiv Peth (Jnana Prabodini), Viman Nagar (Kailash Chowk), Aundh (Sidh Society), Paud Road (Krishna Hospital), Padmawati (Swaprasakar Society), Erandwane (Kamla Nehru Park), Maharshi Nagar (Karatiya High School), Shivaji Nagar (Masabha gate) and Katraj (Santosh Nagar) respectively.
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22. On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
