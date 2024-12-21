Two-wheeler rider attacked with bottle

A two-wheeler rider was hit with a beer bottle over a petty reason of his vehicle raising dust over one of the attackers. The incident occurred at Chatuhshrungi and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on Saturday. Gaurav Sharad Bhalerao, 22, of Sutarwadi filed a complaint against four accused identified as Jai Nitin Shinde, Vijay Dashrath Manjulkar, Akash alias Kallu Eke Kamble and Riyaz Shaikh. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (1) and 3(1) against the accused who are yet to be arrested, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the FIR, Kamble was irritated due to dust raised by the vehicle driven by the complainant. He summoned his friends and they attacked Bhalerao with a broken beer bottle on his head and hand. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (1) and 3(1) against the accused who are yet to be arrested, police said.