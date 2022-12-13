Udayanraje leads march during bandh that brings opposition parties together

Even as the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have been part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi at the state level, the Congress had taken a line to go solo in the civic polls. Tuesday’s bandh offered an opportunity for all these parties and other small outfits to put up a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde camp).

The bandh evoked good response in central parts, an area dominated by the BJP, amid the protest march led by BJP Member of Parliament and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendant Udayanraje Bhosale. The BJP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) decided to stayed away from the bandh.

The protestors demanded action against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his controversial remarks against Shivaji Maharaj. Sena leader Sushma Andere and others also addressed the gathering during the silent march.

Andhere said, “It is a well-planned strategy of the BJP to defame national heroes as they only want to promote Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.”

Udayanraje said, “Action needs to be taken against the governor. Recently, ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made some statements and a police case was filed against her. Same rule should be applied to the governor.”

While addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad last month, the Maharashtra Governor had said, “If someone asks who your idol is, you don’t have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union minister of road transport and highways) Nitin Gadkari.

The governor later expressed regret over his statement and said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of not only Maharashtra but also the whole country.

Apart from the Opposition parties, traders, autorickshaw unions and hawkers supported the bandh.

Many BJP leaders on condition of anonymity said that the bandh call received a positive response.