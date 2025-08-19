Unauthorised freshers’ party sparks citizens’ outcry; FIR registered

Pune: A freshers’ party in Mundhwa on Sunday night has sparked outrage among residents, with allegations of law violations, public nuisance, and official negligence. The event, branded ‘Unofficial Freshers 4.0’, drew nearly 800-1,000 attendees despite lacking police or civic permissions. The event, branded ‘Unofficial Freshers 4.0’, drew nearly 800-1,000 attendees despite lacking police or civic permissions. (REUTERS)

An FIR has been registered against hotel owner Faiz Ali, general manager Sachin Yadav, event manager Hank, Aksha Kariya, and EDM World Event Company representatives, Akshay Swami, Rishabh Khade and Ayush Bajaj. Police said the event was organised in defiance of instructions issued just a day earlier, directing the hotel to submit mandatory approvals before hosting any gathering.

According to senior inspector Maya Devare, students from a city-based college, were among the organisers. “Around 700-800 youngsters were present. Alcohol was being served without a licence, prompting the excise department to intervene and shut down the party. Some participants then created a ruckus outside, leading to a confrontation with locals and the hotel staff. A non-cognisable offence has also been filed against the hotel owner,” she said.

The situation escalated post-midnight when inebriated revellers allegedly smashed liquor bottles on the street, abused residents, and parked vehicles haphazardly, choking traffic. Matters worsened after a local resident was reportedly assaulted, triggering a spontaneous protest by citizens, demanding immediate closure of the hotel.

“The owner responded to our complaints with threats instead of remorse,” a resident alleged. Police teams rushed to the spot and restored order. Assistant inspector Kalpana Survase is leading the probe.

Police said the establishment has a track record of flouting norms, operating without approvals, and frequently changing ownership, allegedly to evade accountability. Residents also claim the pub is less than 100 metres from a temple, a violation of excise rules prohibiting alcohol service near religious sites.

Activist Abhijeet Gaikwad, who has campaigned against the pub, said, “This isn’t about one party. The place has become a hub for underage drinking, late-night nuisance, and illegal construction. Authorities have turned a blind eye, and inaction has allowed this menace to grow.”

Ashwini Patil, a local resident, added, “These parties disturb peace and erode cultural norms. Even minors are being allowed inside. A video of the incident is already viral, yet strong action is missing.”

Citizens have now demanded a full inquiry into the role of the excise department and local police in permitting such unauthorised events to continue unchecked.