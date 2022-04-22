Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune
While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body’s mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. This has a direct impact not just on residents of Pune city but also those living downstream the river in the villages of rural Pune. According to doctors and fishermen living in these villages, rising pollution levels in these rivers have led to a growing number of skin diseases, kidney stones and even drug resistant bacteria causing gastrointestinal problems among farmers.
Mallav Bharat, 42, who hails from Indapur district and has been working as a fisherman for the past 25 years, said, “When I was a child, the water from the Bhima river and Ujani dam was so clean that we used to swim in it and even drink directly from the river but now, we have to carry our own water bottles when we go fishing. The water has become so harmful that we cannot even step into it. As fishermen, we have to be around water all the time and this is affecting our health. Fishermen have reported skin diseases and even the variety of fish has reduced. Earlier, we had a good catch of crab, shell fish, eel, Indian Carp, Rohu and others but now the only fish we get include Chilapi or Tilapia and Mangur aka catfish. These fish can resist pollution and even grow in polluted waters however the people in Pune do not understand that these fish return to their markets which are then consumed by them. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.”
Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases. “The impact is the strongest during summer when the water remains stagnant and the pollution levels are concentrated, leading to a strong smell across the villages along the banks. People who come to Bhigwan to see flamingos are unaware that it is precisely due to the high levels of excreta in the water that the flamingos land near these rivers. In the past two years, the lockdown has definitely helped in bringing down the pollution however it is now returning to pre-Covid levels,” he said.
Dr Avinash Panbude from Indapur said, “I mostly get farmers from villages in Bhigwan and Indapur who complain of skin rashes, gastrointestinal problems and also kidney stones. The skin infections seen among those coming from the north of the taluka and those from the south are completely different. The most common skin problems that have increased since 2005-2006 include contact dermatitis among farmers and skin rashes, ulcers and itching all over the body among those who go swimming in these rivers. There are also complaints of colitis, indigestion, pain in the abdomen and loose motions. The most important thing to know is that this colitis is antibiotic-resistant. When we do a culture test of the stools of the patient, we find that there is a high concentration of e-coli which is resistant to the usual drugs we use.”
Dr Panbude, who heads the Indian Medical Association branch in Indapur, said, “We get the most complaints from farmers which are the direct impact of polluted waters that come in from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and enter the rivers. The same water is used for crops and the fish also breed in the same water which are then sold in the city,” he said.
The waters of the Ujani reservoir and the Bhima river are much more polluted than those of the Mula and Mutha. As per the Central Pollution Control Board report for the Namami Chandrabhaga project, the faecal coliform in the Mula-Mutha river at Mundhwa bridge stands at 640.91 while in the Mutha river at Sangam bridge stands at 1033.32 which as per standard drinking water standards should be about 230.
City activist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “This is exactly what we were saying that the administration should focus on river cleaning rather than the so called beautification. The river is a living natural body and can self-cleanse but if the rate of pollution is more than the cleansing rate, the river will die. Along with it, the flora and fauna will also die. The river also is a source of oxygen in the atmosphere. Despite JICA, there still would be a deficit of about 400 million litre of untreated water being released into the river. The PMC should focus on actually cleaning the river which will help rejuvenate it. The polluted waters not only impact Punekars but also impact the lives of those living in Solapur and nearby villages who are also resisting the riverfront development project.”
-
Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.
-
Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.
-
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
-
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
-
Rumours fly as Nitish visits Lalu’s family
In a move that has set off intense speculation about a political realignment in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi, hours after her husband Lalu Prasad, who has been Kumar's sworn rival in state politics for long barring a few years they have joined hands for, was granted bail in a fodder scam case he was earlier convicted in.
