Unfenced duct claims life of 12-year-old in Ambegaon

A 12-year-old boy died after falling through an uncovered duct on the terrace of an under-construction residential building in Ambegaon Khurd on Thursday evening. A day later, the Ambegaon police registered a case of death by negligence against the builders of the project. The FIR was lodged on Friday based on a complaint filed by the boy’s maternal uncle, Amol Subhash Ingawale (35). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Shlok Nitin Bandal (12), a resident of Swara Classic building in Siddhivinayak Society, Ambegaon Khurd, Katraj. The FIR was lodged on Friday based on a complaint filed by the boy’s maternal uncle, Amol Subhash Ingawale (35).

The incident occurred at Sneh Sparsha Heights, a six-storey residential building that is still under construction. While construction of the sixth floor is incomplete, residents have already occupied flats up to the fifth floor.

API Bhojling Dodmise, the investigating officer, said that Shlok had gone to the terrace of the building along with two friends to fly kites.

“While on the terrace, the boy lost his balance and fell through a duct near the staircase. There was no railing, barricading, fencing, or protective mesh around the duct,” Dodmise said.

Shlok sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police investigations revealed multiple safety lapses at the construction site. “There was no watchman posted at the building. Basic safety measures such as barricading of ducts and protective railings near staircases were completely absent,” a police officer said.

Following a site inspection, the police registered a case against the builders Yogesh Shilimkar (45) and Mahesh Dhoot (50), under BNS sections 106(1) and 3(5), which pertain to causing death by negligence.