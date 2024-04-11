Unseasonal rain lashes parts of Maharashtra, damages crops

With unseasonal rain in some parts of Maharashtra and above normal temperatures in other parts, the state is experiencing mixed weather conditions. Since the last two to three days, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada are experiencing unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and hailstorms; causing heavy agricultural losses. As per the data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, both Nagpur and Wardha reported 7 mm and 3 mm rainfall, respectively, till Thursday 5.30 pm. According to the IMD, the rainfall (along with gusty winds and thunder activity) alert will continue for Vidarbha and Marathwada till April 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Vidarbha division recorded 10.6 mm rainfall between April 4 and 10 whereas the Marathwada division recorded only 1.3 mm rainfall (below normal by 18%). Reportedly, crops such as wheat, sugarcane, vegetables and fruits (mangoes, grapes and lemons) have suffered extensive damage in Vidarbha and Marathwada due to the unseasonal rainfall.

Milind Phadke, a senior meteorologist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, said, “In Vidarbha, there has been rain since the last two to three days. The intensity is higher in some areas, while in other areas, it is normal rainfall. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are adding to the farmers’ difficulties and damaging crops. For the last five to six days, the IMD has been constantly issuing forecasts for the same. For the next three to four days too, there is a warning about rainfall with thunder activity and hailstorms for both Vidarbha and Marathwada. People, especially farmers, should keep a close watch on the rainfall alerts to cut their losses.”

Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “The trough/wind discontinuity from cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan to the northern parts of coastal Karnataka now runs from the above cyclonic circulation to coastal Karnataka across Gujarat and Konkan at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over Marathwada adjoining Madhya Maharashtra at 1.5 km above mean sea level.’’

Huge drop in temperatures in Vidarbha and Marathwada

Both Vidarbha and Marathwada – which had been experiencing scorching heat a week ago – are now seeing a huge drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures due to the unseasonal rain. As per the IMD data, the maximum temperature at many places in Vidarbha has dropped 11 to 14 degrees Celsius below normal. At 28.8 degrees Celsius, Gondia recorded the highest temperature drop of 14.7 degrees Celsius below normal in the state. At the same time, minimum temperature in Vidarbha dropped by 3 to 7 degrees Celsius. In Marathwada, the maximum temperature dropped 3 to 7 degrees below normal level.

Temperatures continue to be above normal in central Maha

While Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are experiencing below normal temperatures, central Maharashtra has constantly recorded above normal temperatures. While the daytime temperature was recorded as 1.5 to 2.5 degrees above normal level, the minimum temperature was also recorded as 1.5 to 3 degrees above normal level. In Pune, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius.

Forecast

According to the IMD, the rainfall (along with gusty winds and thunder activity) alert will continue for Vidarbha and Marathwada till April 15. In central Maharashtra, there are chances of light rainfall in isolated areas between April 13 and 15. In Pune, the city will mainly experience clear skies for the next two days. From April 13 onwards, there will be partly cloudy skies during the evening and afternoon hours.