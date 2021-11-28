Vaccinate 100% beneficiaries in rural Pune with first dose by November 30: Collector

With the confirmation of a new variant of concern, Omicron, and commercial activities operating in full swing, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has instructed rural administration staff to ensure that 100% beneficiaries are vaccinated with the first dose by November 30.

According to officials, there is no shortage of vaccines, but the response at vaccination centres declining as the fear of Covi-19 infection is also reducing in proportion. The Pune district administration had earlier set a deadline of mid-October to vaccinate all the beneficiaries with the first dose, but could not meet the target.

“We need to bring in innovative methods to ensure that everyone visits vaccination centres for the first dose. The new variant is a cause of concern, and we must focus on maintaining covid protocols like wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing. We have been following these for over a year now. It is only because of vaccination that we have been able to curb the spread of the virus, so I request everyone to get fully vaccinated,” said Deshmukh.

As of November 24, out of 3.57 million people, rural Pune has vaccinated 3.27 million with the first dose which is about 92%; of these, 1.84 million are fully vaccinated. Thus, the administration has to vaccinate 300,000 people before November 30. In Pune district, 97% of the beneficiaries have received their first dose.