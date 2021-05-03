Vaccine shortage leaves second dose beneficiaries miss their jab date in Pune

Pune: Many second dose beneficiaries, including senior citizens, were unable to get the slot for inoculation as the city faced shortage of vaccine and there was limited stock in Pune district.

On Monday, only 728 beneficiaries received vaccines in Pune rural. As per district health department data, no beneficiaries above the age of 45 years received vaccination in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday.

As the vaccination drive for 18 years and above started from May 1, only 1,495 beneficiaries who were not in the age group of 18-44 have received jabs on May 1.

Vilas Pingale, a 65-year-old beneficiary who took the first dose on March 20, said that he was given Covishield.

“I am due for my second dose, but since the last one week, there has been a shortage. I have been repeatedly going to vaccination centres and returning empty-handed. While the doses were reported as limited last week, there is no stock at all this time and many vaccination centres are not functioning. No one has a clear idea when the doses will be available,” said Pingale.

Malvika Jha, 49, is awaiting her second dose after the first taken on April 2.

“I took my first dose as soon as the age group above 45 years old was open for getting vaccinated. I got Covishield and as it’s reported by the science community to take the second jab after 45 days, mine is due on May 17. Considering the shortage of vaccine, I’m worried that I may miss the date of second dose,” said Jha.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said that there are no doses supplied to PMC since April 27.

“On April 27, 35,000 doses were given to us and it has been utilised. We do not have vaccine stock for beneficiaries above 45 years of age,” said Dr Deokar.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said that on April 28, Pune district received 80,000 doses.

“After that no vaccine supply has been received for 45 years and above beneficiaries. We are hoping that we will get the vaccine supply on May 4,” said Deshmukh.

Vaccination drive

On Monday, 2,507 beneficiaries between the age of 18 and 44 years received jabs. While 1,262 were inoculated in Pune rural, 665 in PMC and 580 in PCMC.