Vaibhavi scores 85.33% in spite of personal tragedy

Pune: At a time when her father’s inhuman death was headlining different narratives in the political corridors of the state and the Centre besides people converging at her village and home, Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of Santosh Deshmukh, remained focussed to appear for the Class 12 exams. Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of slain Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, remained focussed to appear for Class 12 exams and scored 85.33 per cent in the Science stream. (HT)

Her father, the Massajog sarpanch, was allegedly abducted, brutally tortured, and eventually murdered on December 9, 2024. According to the police, the murder took place after Deshmukh confronted people who were allegedly trying to extort money from a windmill company at the firm’s premises.

With 85.33 per cent in the Science stream in HSC Class 12 exams conducted by the state board from February 11 to March 11, Vaibhavi has showed grit grappling with the grief of her father’s untimely and tragic death.

Deshmukh’s murder had sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, triggering both political and social unrest. As the case unfolded and garnered public attention, so did the story of Vaibhavi’s perseverance. Her subject-wise scores include 63 in English, 83 in Marathi, 94 in Mathematics, 83 in Physics, 91 in Chemistry, and 98 in Biology. Despite not being able to prepare better for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) exams due to her involvement in ongoing legal and justice-seeking efforts with her uncle Dhananjay Deshmukh, she did not allow adversity to derail her board exam performance.

“My father would have been proud of my Class 12 results. I appeared for the NEET exam held yesterday, but I don’t expect a high score. I demand death penalty for those who murdered my father and arrest of an accused still at large,” she said.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “After losing father, Santosh Deshmukh, Vaibhavi overcame immense emotional and social challenges to score 85.13% in her exams. Her success is more than just academic — a symbol of strength, resilience, and hope.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “Vaibhavi Deshmukh, the brave daughter of the late Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog, has achieved remarkable success in her Class 12 exams under extremely adverse circumstances. Her triumph is truly inspirational. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for her future journey.”