Vandana Chavan unhappy with PMC over protection of water bodies
Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan expressed unhappiness over Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not protecting water bodies and the biodiversity park.
Chavan along with civic activist Vivek Velenkar held a meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday.
Chavan said, “A lot of complaints are coming for encroachments in the biodiversity park as well the landowners are plotting in the BDP lands. Though PMC appointed beat marshals, they are not working effectively.”
Chavan said, “The state government instructed the municipal corporation to take a satellite image of the BDP land every six months, but the municipal administration is intentionally delaying it.”
Chavan and Velenkar blamed that many developers and people are damaging the natural water bodies and nullahs in the city.
According to Chavan and Velankar, some even dump debris in the riverbed and PMC is spending lakhs of rupees to excavate this debris from the river. Ideally, the PMC should take prevention measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navale Bridge Chowk audit report submitted, collector orders immediate improvements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens suffer as 37 CFCs remain shut since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammadwadi-NIBM annexe residents demand action against speeding bikers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Upadhyay takes charge as ADRM, Pune railway division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to auction nine flats to recover dues from builder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bavdhan residents hold E-dharna against garbage dumping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Landge elected chairperson of PCMC standing committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune: Bombay HC asks media to not give unnecessary publicity to woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students demand improvements in exam process after 2020 experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporators set up helpline centres for vaccination registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,848 new cases, five Covid deaths on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political leaders back weekly markets by vendors in run-up to polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fines 1,577 public places in 15 days for violating Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private hospitals account for 303 vaccines in four days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year of Covid: Ripped apart by loss of near and dear ones, families struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox