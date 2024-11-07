Varsity, college staff can’t participate in assembly poll campaigns: State official

State director of higher education director Shailendra Deolankar has warned of disciplinary action against teaching and non-teaching staff of affiliated colleges of all non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges of the state found taking part in assembly election campaign. As mentioned in Rule 5 (1) of the Maharashtra Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1979, no government servant shall be a member of or otherwise associated with any political party or any organisation engaged in politics. Similarly, as per 5(4) that employee shall not campaign in any assembly or local authority election, the circular reads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The official circular released on Tuesday to registrar of all non-agricultural universities and divisional joint director’s offices in the state states that political candidate who runs an educational institution cannot use its teachers and non-teaching staff for electioneering.

Professor Mandar Kedari of a private college said, “Every time during election period it is seen that staff who are affiliated with political parties go on leave and take part in campaigns.”