Vasant More joins Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket, on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena (UBT). Vasant More was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)

He was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune, More garnered just 32,012 votes and lost his deposit.

Earlier he was the city unit president of MNS, but as MNS decided not to contest the election, he joined the VBA.

More said, “I was Shiv Sainik from the age of 18 years. I started my career with the party, and I am back home.”

(With agency inputs)