 Vasant More joins Shiv Sena - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vasant More joins Shiv Sena

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Earlier he was the city unit president of MNs, but as MNS decided not to contest the election, he joined the VBA

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket, on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Vasant More was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)
Vasant More was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)

He was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune, More garnered just 32,012 votes and lost his deposit.

Earlier he was the city unit president of MNS, but as MNS decided not to contest the election, he joined the VBA.

More said, “I was Shiv Sainik from the age of 18 years. I started my career with the party, and I am back home.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Vasant More joins Shiv Sena
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On