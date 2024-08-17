Vehicular movement restricted on Pune-Mumbai highway 

In anticipation of a high-profile event this weekend, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have implemented traffic restrictions on the Pune-Mumbai highway. On Saturday, chief minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to inaugurate the Ladki Bahin Yojana at Balewadi Stadium, prompting the need for traffic management adjustments. Considering highway traffic movement, to avoid traffic jam conditions, Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police imposed a ban on heavy vehicles on the highway. (HT PHOTO)

To accommodate the expected influx of attendees and ensure smooth transit for the event, the police have imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai highway throughout the day. This measure is designed to alleviate congestion and maintain clear passage for local and emergency traffic.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police, the CM, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, ministers and other 800-900 dignitaries are expected to arrive in Balewadi. Considering highway traffic movement, to avoid traffic jam conditions, Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police imposed a ban on heavy vehicles on the highway.

Police told heavy vehicles to be banned from Chandani Chowk to Urse toll naka. Heavy vehicle entry from Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad to the highway is banned. Entry for heavy vehicles is banned from Pune to Mumbai highway. These traffic changes came into effect on Saturday between 6 am to 8 pm.

Authorities are advising motorists to plan their travel routes and consider alternative roads to avoid disruptions. The restriction is expected to be in effect from early morning until the completion of the inauguration event.