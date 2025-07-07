Violent student clash outside mosque at Pune’s Azam Campus leaves two in ICU

A violent clash between two groups of minors, reportedly students, broke out in broad daylight outside the mosque at Azam Campus in Pune’s Camp area, police said on Sunday. The incident, which occurred after the Friday prayers, has gone viral on social media, drawing public outrage and raising serious concerns about campus security. Since the incident, both groups have filed complaints against each other with the police.(Representational Image - PTI)

Disturbing video footage shows the groups attacking each other with dangerous weapons, including choppers, iron rods, and sticks. The fight took place in the parking lot opposite the mosque, sending panic among worshippers and bystanders as chaos erupted just meters away from the prayer site.

According to Cantonment police, two of the injured youths are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Authorities are now investigating how such weapons were brought into the premises of Azam Campus, a sprawling educational hub that houses 18 institutions and over 25,000 students from across the country. The Cantonment police have booked around eight minors for assault and rioting.

The youths involved in the clash are reportedly minors, aged between 16 and 17, and residents of Mangalwar Peth and Bhavani Peth areas. While the exact motive is still under investigation, initial reports suggest the violence may have stemmed from a previous dispute, possibly over harassment or ogling. Eyewitnesses also claimed that some individuals who had come for Friday prayers joined the altercation.

SPI Girish Dighavkar of the Cantonment Police Station confirmed the incident. “We have summoned the parents and issued warnings to the minors involved. It appears to be an ongoing feud between the groups, and further interrogation is in progress,” he said.

Abeda Inamdar, president of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan and Education Society (MCES), which manages Azam Campus, said, “The altercation was between two groups. We have handed over CCTV footage and all relevant information to the police. Further details will be shared after the investigation progresses.”

This is not the first time Azam Campus has witnessed violence or criminal incidents. In 2013, an Afghan MBA student, Mohammed Samim Rahimi, was stabbed near the mosque while singing. Four people were arrested in that case. In 2015, several laptops, cash, and jewellery were stolen from locked rooms in a girls’ hostel.

The latest incident has reignited criticism over what many describe as inadequate campus security. Police have increased patrolling in and around the campus and are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

Leaders from the Muslim community expressed shock over the violence, particularly given its proximity to a place of worship. “This kind of brutality, especially during Friday prayers, is deeply disturbing. Authorities must act swiftly and decisively to prevent a repeat,” said one activist.