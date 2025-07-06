VIP darshan ban at Pandharpur speeds up access for pilgrims

The Solapur district administration’s decision to ban VIP darshan at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur has drastically reduced waiting time for lakhs of warkaris who arrived on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. on the occasion of Ashadhi Shuddha Ekadashi on Saturday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Wakhari and paid his respects to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession from Alandi. (HT photo)

Devotees welcomed the authority’s decision to implement the no-VIP-darshan policy for the first time during the Ashadhi pilgrimage. District officials said the ban has led to smoother and faster movement in darshan queues, bringing average waiting time down by 9 to 10 hours in some cases.

Previously, devotees had to wait 10–15 hours for a glimpse of Lord Vitthal, while VIPs were allowed quicker entry through alternate routes.

Mahesh Budhawale, a third-generation warkari from Parner in Ahilyanagari, completed his darshan in just six hours. “Last year, it took me 15 hours. I could get darshan on Ashadhi day itself without excessive fatigue this time,” he said.

Anusaya Bhosale, warkari from Satana in Nashik district, said, “We are usually prepared to spend 16 hours in the darshan queue, but this year I completed it in nine hours. It is a welcome change for warkaris who walk over 250 km from Alandi to Pandharpur.”

Kumar Ashirwad, Solapur district collector Kumar Ashirwad said the VIP ban is part of a broader effort to ensure fairness and security. “This year, we declared a no-vehicle zone from Chauphala to the Vitthal temple. Golf carts have been deployed for senior citizens. Most importantly, VIP darshan has been completely banned. Violations will attract action under the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

A senior official said that the order, issued on June 29, was prompted by reports of private agents duping pilgrims by promising VIP entry in exchange for money. “This was not only unfair, but posed a law and order challenge. Now, any attempt to access darshan through alternate routes will face strict action,” the official added.

The administration has deployed thousands of personnel across Pandharpur and implemented several crowd management measures, including improved queue systems, digital display boards, online passes, drinking water stations, and first-aid kiosks.

“We are considering extending the VIP darshan ban to all monthly Ekadashis to ensure maximum devotees get darshan,” an official said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ashadhi Shuddha Ekadashi on Saturday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Wakhari and paid his respects to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession from Alandi. He was accompanied by guardian minister Jaykumar Gore.