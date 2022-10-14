Vistara announces Pune-Singapore flights from December 2

Vistara will operate direct flight from Pune to Singapore four times a week from December 2.

Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer, Vistara airline, said, “We are excited to launch the long-awaited connections between Pune and Singapore. As an introductory offer, the all-inclusive Pune-Singapore-Pune round trip will cost ₹17,799 for economy, ₹32,459 for premium economy and ₹82,999 for business class.”

According to a Vistara airline spokesperson, “The Pune-Singapore flight will leave Pune on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays at 02.10 hours and reach Singapore at 10.30 hours. On its return, the flight will leave Singapore on same days at 11.50 hours and reach Pune at 15.15 hours.”

The Pune airport presently at just one international flight to Dubai. Jet Airways had started direct flight to Singapore from Pune on December 1, 2018, but suspended its operations in April 2019.