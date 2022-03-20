Volunteers in Pune help animals, birds beat the heat
As the temperature in the city is rising, volunteers are keeping water bowls for animals and birds at various tekdis (hills).
On Sunday, Pune reported the day temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius which was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Whereas night temperature at Shivajinagar was 21.7 degrees Celsius which was 5.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Parag Pundalik, an animal lover and a regular tedki walker has placed water bowls for animals and birds.
“There are three strays that I give biscuits to whenever I go to Arai tekdi with my dog. It’s been hot lately and even animals suffer due to heat. I know that there are four younger ones and so I thought of putting up one water bowl next to the big parking lot on Arai tekdi,” he said.
Parag plans to put more but hopes that they are not stolen. “I am thinking of putting cement or clay pots as those wouldn’t get stolen but it is tough to lug them around and I alone cannot lug them around, hence hoping others join too in helping me to keep filling these pots with water.”
Sushma Date, a city resident, too has kept two pots on the Law college tekdi slope to help the animals to feel hydrated during summer.
