Pune: Residents of Wagholi blame the civic authorities for lack of proper drainage system in their area as sewage water flows on to the road posing safety and health risks. Wagholi residents furious over sewage overflow, lack of action by civic body

In the Ivy Estate area of Wagholi, an upscale residential locality under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), water from sewers is flowing on to the road inviting diseases. The residents have drawn the attention of the municipal corporation chief by writing to the office of the health-threatening problem. However, according to the residents, the civic administration is yet to pay attention to the serious issue.

“Sewage water is flowing out on main road at Ivy Estate for the past several days. Though the stretch was made concrete recently, no effective drainage system is in place causing sewage water to accumulate between residential housing complexes,” said Anil Kumar Mishra of Wagholi and president of Wagholi Against Corruption Organisation (WACO).

“The continuous flow of dirty water has formed moss on the road besides giving off a foul smell. There have been incidents of children and senior citizens slipping and falling on the watery road,” said another citizen Manika Choudhary.

“Notices have been issued to the residential societies that does not have proper sewage system in place causing dirty water to overflow on the road. If no preventive action is taken by these housing societies, then I will carry out an inspection soon and take necessary steps,” said Hanumant Salvi, senior health inspector, PMC.