Wagholi residents write to Aditya Thackeray against garbage menace
The constant garbage burning issue in Wagholi has prompted frustrated citizens of the area to approach state minister Aditya Thackeray demanding action for putting an end to the menace.
The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) stated, “Show your responsibility towards a clean environment. Wagholi, a developing suburb in Pune is deprived of garbage management system since ages, only assurances given but no work.”
WHSA director Sanjeev Kumar Patil said, “We have been suffering from garbage burning issue since a long time and none of the agencies have stepped forward to provide relief. Now we have approached for direct relief from the deadly garbage burning issue.”
Taking cognisance of the garbage burning issue, the central pollution control board (CPCB) had asked the Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB) to seriously look into the issue of chronic garbage and plastic burning in Wagholi in 2018.
Members of the Wagholi housing societies association (WHSA) had complained to the central pollution control board alleging that the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA), local gram panchayat and even the Maharashtra pollution control board had turned a deaf ear to their pleas demanding an end to the garbage burning menace in the area.
