Waiter attacks colleague over minor dispute

A senior hotel waiter, who was upset over a newly recruited waiter cornering away the customer tips, assaulted the victim and smashed an earthen pot on his head leading to serious injuries on his head. According to the complaint, both Lokhande and Thapa work in the same hotel where Thapa felt that he was getting less tips due to Lokhande. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place in HOtel Zanzanit in Narhe around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

The victim identified as Rakesh Prakash Lokhande, 34, a resident of Ambegaon has lodged the FIR against Laxma Thapa, 22.

According to the complaint, both Lokhande and Thapa work in the same hotel where Thapa felt that he was getting less tips due to Lokhande. He threatened him with dire consequences and asked him to leave. Before the fight, he abused and later attacked him to inflict serious injury including death, police said.