Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Waiter attacks colleague over minor dispute

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 05, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The victim identified as Rakesh Prakash Lokhande, 34, a resident of Ambegaon has lodged the FIR against Laxma Thapa, 22

A senior hotel waiter, who was upset over a newly recruited waiter cornering away the customer tips, assaulted the victim and smashed an earthen pot on his head leading to serious injuries on his head.

According to the complaint, both Lokhande and Thapa work in the same hotel where Thapa felt that he was getting less tips due to Lokhande. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the complaint, both Lokhande and Thapa work in the same hotel where Thapa felt that he was getting less tips due to Lokhande. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place in HOtel Zanzanit in Narhe around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

The victim identified as Rakesh Prakash Lokhande, 34, a resident of Ambegaon has lodged the FIR against Laxma Thapa, 22.

According to the complaint, both Lokhande and Thapa work in the same hotel where Thapa felt that he was getting less tips due to Lokhande. He threatened him with dire consequences and asked him to leave. Before the fight, he abused and later attacked him to inflict serious injury including death, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //