Wall of old wada collapsed in Kondhwa, 11 people rescued
As many as 11 people were rescued in Kondhwa after a wall of an old wada structure was collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 8 am. Fire officials were immediately rushed to the spot immediately for rescue operations.
No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said officials.
Fire officer Yogesh Pisal said, “A portion of old wada collapsed on two adjoining houses where five and six people were stranded respectively. Our two teams rushed to the spot immediately and rescued all 11 people safely.’’
According to fire brigade department, they have received a call on Thursday at around 8:20 am and two teams of 10 firemen rushed to the spot.
On Thursday, at least 10 tree fall incidents were reported in Pune, said fire brigade officials. Tree fall incidents were reported in Kothud,Irani vasti, Wakdewadi; Kondhwa Khurd, Azadnagar, Wanowrie; Parihar chowk, Aundh; Income tax lane, Erandawane;Shewale hospital. Aundh raod; Bhavani peth; Satavnagar, Handewadi road and Bhaji mandai, Katraj.
-
SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters' list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters' list that was published earlier.
-
Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.
-
Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.
-
Pune’s monthly rainfall volume quota already covered as city sees third wettest July in past decade
With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall, the third highest of the month since 2012. According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest monthly rainfall in Pune in the last decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm. Till July 15, according to the weather department, Pune was expected to receive 73.8 mm rainfall while it received 279.3 mm.
-
Free Covid booster dose for all adults in Uttar Pradesh from Friday
Uttar Pradesh will start administering free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government vaccination centres from Friday. The Centre had on Wednesday announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A total of 37,35,194 have also received precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.
