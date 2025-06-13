Warning letter issued to Aundh District Hospital over lapses during surprise inspection by health dept

The Pune district civil surgeon has issued a stern warning letter to Aundh District Hospital (ADH) staff after several lapses were found during a surprise inspection conducted by the health department. The hospital staff have been warned of severe disciplinary action and pay cuts in case of violation of rules, said officials. Dr Nagnath Yempalay, Pune district civil surgeon, on June 10 issued a warning letter stating strict disciplinary action and a pay cut against errant staff found at fault. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, the deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar conducted a surprise visit to inspect healthcare services at the ADH on May 30. During the visit, Dr Pawar expressed displeasure regarding the condition of the hospital wards and toilets. The wards and toilets were reportedly found filthy despite a large number of staff working at the hospital. Besides, the staff on duty were not in uniform and were absconding during duty hours.

Following this, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, Pune district civil surgeon, on June 10 issued a warning letter stating strict disciplinary action and a pay cut against errant staff found at fault.

The ADH staff have been ordered to mark attendance using the Aadhar-based biometric face machine. In case of failure, no salaries will be paid, read the letter.

Dr Yempalay, said, “The sanitation staff have been asked to make sure the toilets and wards are cleaned daily by the respective staff. If they are found unclean, the salary for that day will not be paid to the concerned employee. Additionally, class IV employees who do not wear the uniform while on duty daily will not be paid the washing allowance in their salary from May 2025 onwards.”

Dr Pawar, said, during the inspection, several staff were not in uniform and were without ID cards, which confused if they were staff or visitors to the hospital.

“Orders have been given to take strict action,” he said.