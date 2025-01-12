WCD to set up 345 Crèches for children across Maharashtra

In a move to support working parents and promote child welfare, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of Maharashtra is set to establish 345 crèches across the state, the officials said. Currently, the state government is in the process of finalising the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for running the facilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crèches will be attached to Anganwadi centres and are expected to become operational within a month. Currently, the state government is in the process of finalising the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for running the facilities.

Sangita Londhe, deputy commissioner of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), WCD, informed the proposal for the approval to set up crèches was sent to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“We have received all approvals to set up the crèches and the locations have been finalised. The ministry has also given us operation and management guidelines which will be considered will running the crèches,” she said.

These crèches, which will cater to children aged zero to six years, will be set up under the ICDS. At the facilities children will be provided with free daycare and nutritional food, ensuring their holistic development. These centres will provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while their parents are at work, the officials said.

Arvind Ramrame, assistant commissioner, ICDS, said within a month the centres will be operational.

“Every crèche will have four staffers including helpers and supervisors. The crèches will offer a structured daycare program, including play-based learning and nutritious meals, ensuring that children receive the care they deserve,” he added.

The initiative has been welcomed by parents who struggle to balance work and childcare.

Sneha Patil (name changed) a working mother from Pune, expressed her relief at the development. “This is a big step for parents like me who don’t have the luxury of hiring private daycare services. Knowing that my child will be in a safe environment with proper nutrition gives me immense peace of mind,” she said.

For many families, especially those from economically weaker sections, this move could be a game-changer. Rajesh Shinde (name changed), a factory from Pune, said, “My wife and I both work long hours to make ends meet. We often worry about who will look after our two-year-old girl,” he said.

According to officials, safety inspections of crèches will be conducted routinely by an administrative committee responsible for overseeing safety standards. CCTV surveillance will be utilised to monitor procedures for managing visitors and pickups.