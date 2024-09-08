 Weapon supplier held in Andekar murder case - Hindustan Times
Weapon supplier held in Andekar murder case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 09, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The accused arrested on Saturday was produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till September 11

The Pune city crime branch has arrested Sangam Sampat Waghmare, 20, of Ambegaon Pathar for his role in supplying weapons (firearms) to accused Akash Mhaske and Aniket Dudhbhate arrested in connection with murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar.

The case has seen the arrest of 15 persons, including Andekar’s sister, and three juveniles have been detained. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused arrested on Saturday was produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till September 11.

The case has seen the arrest of 15 persons, including Andekar’s sister, and three juveniles have been detained.

