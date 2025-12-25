Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Dec 26-28)

Kharadi Late Nights (Stand-up comedy) Kharadi Late Nights is a loose, late-evening stand-up series.

What: If your weekend plans involve staying up too late and laughing a little too hard, head straight here. Kharadi Late Nights is a loose, late-evening stand-up series, where emerging comics test sharp, unfiltered material in a close setting. Expect spontaneous riffs, risky punchlines and the kind of raw energy you don’t get at polished corporate shows. Best enjoyed with like-minded friends, who can temper their expectations with an appetite for honest, sometimes up-and-coming humour.

When: Friday - Saturday; 10pm onwards

Where: The Mic Loft Studio, Old Mundhwa Road

Entry: From ₹149. Book on BookMyShow

Wheel Therapy: A Weekend Pottery Intensive (Art workshop)

What: An artsy, pottery workshop for people who want their brains to shut up for a while. Two full days at the wheel, learning to centre clay, shape pieces and trust your hands more than your inner critic. There will be messy aprons, plenty of fails, but also the quiet thrill of making something from scratch. Beginners welcome, but plenty of patience is required.

When: Friday–Saturday; 10am–6pm

Where: Tipsy Bar Beer & Eatery, Kothrud

Entry: Register via @artaangan_official / Call 6367335659

Clues from the cosmos (Lecture on tap)

What: Pallavi Kajrekar FRAS, computational astrobiologist, educator, and all-round science sleuth, takes you on a 45-minute talk at the intersection of astronomy, biology and chemistry. This is where to go to understand how scientists decode the molecular clues scattered across the universe, hoping to trace back the very origins of life to the stars. Fire up your brain for the Q&A session after and bring questions. A drink (craft beer or mocktail) and a starter are included with your ticket.

When: Saturday; 4:30 pm-6:30 pm

Where: Dorf Brewhouse, Pashan Link Rd, Baner

Entry: From ₹899. Book via Urbanaut.

Raviwar Peth: Stories Between Stones (Heritage walk)

What: This guided walk cuts through the mercantile heart of old Pune, where courtyards, forgotten temples, and trading lanes still hum with colourful history. You can look forward to descriptions of Maratha-era commerce, street names that hide entire histories, and everyday architecture that you’ve walked past and wondered about. If you can accept and appreciate unravelling chaos and layers, this is for you.

When: Sunday; 8am–10am

Where: Raviwar Peth, Old Pune

Entry: ₹499 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Letters: A Tale of Love That Spans the Distance (Storytelling performance)

What: If you still believe that the handwritten word trumps digital texts and email, this event is right in the sweet spot. Writer and TEDx speaker Krishna Iyer delves into the intimate correspondence between lovers separated by time and distance, rife with longing, tenderness, and what evolves from it. Performed in an intimate café setting, Letters unfolds like an evening spent eavesdropping on someone’s inner thoughts and feelings.

When: Sunday; 7.30pm

Where: The Soundtrack Café, Pimple Nilakh

Entry: From ₹499. Book on BookMyShow

Ursid Fireball Escape (Overnight stargazing)

What: One part meteor shower, and one part digital detox, this guided overnight escape aligns with the Ursid meteor shower. It brings together three distinct experiences: A low-light forest campsite, night-sky navigation, and early-morning nature walks. The unhurried itinerary allows you to really take in the winter skies of the Western Ghats. Please add warm clothes and binoculars to the packing list now.

When: Saturday 4 pm – Sunday 6 am

Where: Balwad Shenwad Road, Pimpri

Entry: From ₹2,500 onwards

Yatra with Aanchal (Sufi theatre)

What: This is theatre without the stage fright. Celebrated Indie folk, Sufi and Qawwali artist Aanchal Shrivastava heads off on a roller-coaster journey of memory and voice. The experience is meant to be a travelogue, peppered with confessions and provocation. Themes touch on identity, womanhood, and the small moments we rarely pause to notice, delivered with warmth and husky vocals. There are minimal props, but also a maximum musical experience.

When: Saturday; 7.30pm

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp

Entry: From ₹499 per person. Book on BookMyShow