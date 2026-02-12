Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Feb 13-15)

TyoHaara Outdoor Cultural Art Festival This three-day festival blurs the lines between art, music and nature. (Instagram page)

Friday–Sunday; 11am – 10pm

Moonstone Hammock, Kamshet (near Pune)

This three-day festival blurs the lines between art, music and nature. In its third edition, expect art showcases, performances that feel alive rather than staged, installations, riverside meets at sunset, and a flea market that feels like an adventure in itself. There’s local Maharashtrian craft, rhythmic beats that reach into the forest air, and communal spaces where strangers meet and collaborate.

From ₹1,499. Book on BookMyShow.

Campus Bird Count 2026

Friday–Sunday, all day

Multiple venues around the city

At last year’s Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), Pune logged nearly 250 bird species, the second highest in Maharashtra. The highlights: The rare European Honey Buzzard at Vetal Tekdi and the Peregrine Falcon at the Kavadi Pat. This year, use the Merlin app to join in and contribute to real biodiversity data gathering. GBBC in Pune will take place through guided walks at various locations, with campus bird counts running in parallel to encourage students to document birdlife in and around their institutes.

Entry free. Register via BirdCount.in

Madhumati (1958) on 33mm print (Film screening)

Saturday; 5pm

National Film Archive of India (NFAI) Screening Room

The gothic romantic tragedy, Madhumati, plays on the original 33mm celluloid. A haunting love story set to an iconic score with stellar performances by Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, the film set standards for Indian cinema’s visual language. For cinephiles and anyone curious about how Bollywood’s narrative grammar has evolved, this screening is cine-literacy 101, presented as it was meant to be watched.

Free entry.

TCS Ruhaniyat – Seeking the Divine (Sufi & mystic music)

Saturday; 6.15pm

Empress Botanical Garden, Pune Cantonment

Ruhaniyat, in its 25th year, is rooted in Sufi, Baul, Qawwali, and lesser-heard rural forms from across India. This edition’s highlights include Paakh from Jammu, Gaatha from Punjab, Ninda Stuti and Jonana from Odisha, Tukkha Gaan from West Bengal, Mystical Ugabhogas from Karnataka and Nanthuni Pattu from Kerala. International acts include presentations from Brazil, China, Italy, South Africa, Gambia and Egypt. Bring a jacket.

From ₹1,180. Book on BookMyShow.

Valentine’s Beatles Tribute Night (Live music)

Saturday; 8pm onwards

Shisha Jazz Café, The Mills, Sangamwadi

Suppose you’re looking for a new reason to fall in love with February 14. This is a night of Beatles nostalgia by Put Together, one of Pune’s most soulful tribute acts. Hum along with classics such as Let It Be, Here Comes the Sun, and other popular hits. The ticket includes wine and cheese pairings. Come together, right now.

From ₹450 onwards. Book on BookMyShow/Insider.

Susegad (Contemporary art exhibition)

Friday–Sunday; 10am –7:30pm

Monalisa Kalagram Art Gallery, Koregaon Park

Fourteen Goan artists show their work in Pune. Co-curated by Subodh Kerkar and Lisa Pingale, Susegad reflects the ethos of ease and introspection that defines Goan life—where heritage is not static, but lived and reimagined through artistic practice. Rooted in Goa’s rhythms, landscapes, rituals, and histories, the exhibition offers a nuanced view beyond the familiar, revealing artistic practices shaped by continuity, transformation, and belonging through various media. Due to the show’s outstanding response, it has been extended through mid-February.

Free entry.