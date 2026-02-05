Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Feb 6-8)

What: If city brightness has blocked out the night sky, this overnight stargazing camp brings it right back. Hosted by researchers from IUCCA (Pune University), the session moves from constellation spotting to identifying deep-sky objects using high-powered telescopes. It’s a crisp astrophysics event explained in plain English.

What: The renowned British-American sitar player, composer, and producer gives Pune a taste of her inventive sound. Chapters, her trilogy, encapsulates her 30-year career on stage and her shift from dutiful prodigy (and daughter of Ravi Shankar) to an artist who has long come into her own. Her set moves through intimate, quiet passages and full-throttle ensemble crescendos. It’s perfect for listeners who like their tradition evolving into something new and equally stirring.

Between talks, there’s the promise of a warm bonfire, tea and long, nerdy conversations with similarly curious stargazers.

When: February 6 (Friday); 7pm onwards (overnight)

Where: Camp Hideout: Vengre

Entry: ₹2,090 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

No Country for Common Man – Ganesh Joshi Solo (Marathi Stand-up)

What: Ganesh Joshi’s eight-city solo comedy tour lands in Pune. It thrives on local observations that slice straight through daily Marathi life and its many middle-class absurdities, cultural contradictions and the strange poetry of surviving adulthood. The writing is tight, the delivery deceptively gentle, and the punchlines land with that very Pune flavour of “bolaycha tar kharach aahe”. A solid pick for anyone who likes stand-up that isn’t shallow but still gets everyone to LOL uncontrollably.

When: February 7 (Saturday); 8pm

Where: Backspace Pune, Balewadi

Entry: From ₹299 Book on BookMyShow

Pune Kabir Festival 2026 (Poetry + Music + Dialogue)

What: Four years in, this festival has become Pune’s most democratic cultural gathering. No tickets, no VIP rows—just voices rising in unison. The two-day edition makes Kabir’s spirit come alive through qawwali, folk recitals, succinct readings and community dialogues led by scholars and musicians. You will find yourself surrounded by a beautifully mixed audience: Students, retirees, die-hard poetry lovers, and the simply curious. If you crave culture without barriers or pretence, this one feels like a group hug.

When: February 6-8 (Friday- Sunday), multiple sessions

Where: Various venues across Pune

Entry: Free. Registration via @punekabirfestival

The Orange Open Mic (Poetry, Music, Stories)

What: If you like your Sundays slow, warm and a little artsy, this open mic is the perfect hideout. The Orange Café turns into a tiny creative greenhouse — singers test original melodies, poets read from dog-eared notebooks, storytellers manage to hush a room without trying.