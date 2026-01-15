Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Jan 16-18)
From PIFF premieres and percussion under trees to intimate theatre, pottery, sharp comedy, dance labs and mindful craft — Pune’s weekend rewards curiosity
Pune International Film Festival: Mid-Fest Picks (Film festival)
What: Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) hits its most rewarding stretch this weekend. Dip your feet into international and Marathi competition films, and the Indo–Israeli drama Murders Too Close – Love Too Far screening on the 17th and 19th. Sunday also features a sharp, context-rich talk on Iranian cinema that explores the depth beyond what’s screened.
You can expect to run into serious cinephiles, packed foyers and films that stay with you long after the credits roll.
When: January 16-18 (Friday to Sunday)
Where: PVR ICON, Pavilion Mall / E-Square, University Rd / NFDC–NFAI, Law College Rd
Entry: ₹800 for a delegate pass. Register via @piffindia / www.piffindia.com
Mrudanga Dhwani: Sacred Rhythm in the Garden (Classical percussion performance)
What: An open-air evening where the rhythm does most of the heavy lifting. Mrudanga maestro Krushna Salunke leads a talented ensemble through thunderous bols and meditative cycles, with the harmonium and manjira adding texture. Set amid the quiet greens of the Botanical Garden, the performance leans toward the spiritual without being solemn. Come for the percussion, stay for how sound carries differently under trees. Registration is mandatory.
When: January 17 (Saturday); 4.30pm
Where: RBCEA, Empress Botanical Garden
Entry: ₹250. Book via @baithakfoundation or contact 9699987067
Ya Likhanala Naav Nahi (Marathi–English solo act)
What: An emotionally precise solo performance that treads the line between spoken word, theatre and confession. It brings to the fore unfinished love, unsent thoughts and the ache of things you missed saying. It meanders gently between Marathi and English. With minimal staging and a strong narrative voice, the performance feels intimate rather than dramatic, as if you’re listening in on someone’s raw, private thoughts. Go if you like your theatre quiet, honest and uncomfortably familiar.
When: January 18 (Sunday); 7pm
Where: Raah Literacy & Cultural Centre, Kondhwa Road
Entry: Book on BookMyShow.com; ₹200
Mitiwaala Pottery Workshop
What: If your New Year is begging for fewer screens and more hands-on experiences, this class is set to deliver. With its 12-generation Jodhpur pottery lineage, Mitiwaala offers wheel- and hand-building clay basics in a relaxed café setting.
You’ll centre clay, shape a small pot or cup, and leave with something imperfect, tactile and entirely yours. No experience needed; patient potters guide you through the mess and the magic, which can be surprisingly meditative.
When: January 17-18 (Saturday and Sunday); multiple slots
Where: Demitasse Coffee, Aundh
Entry: Pre-booking is needed.From ₹799. Book via www.mitiwaala.com / Contact 86903 73740
Upper Middle, Below Privilege Line (Stand-up comedy)
What: If you like your comedy sharp, self-aware and local, this one’s a no-brainer. Comedian and actor Sarang Sathaye who co-founded the Marathi YouTube channel BhaDiPa, presents a fresh set of sketches centred on everyday absurdities, cultural quirks, and observations that may hit a little too close to home. Expect new material, candid storytelling and the easy confidence of a performer who knows his audience inside out. Loud laughs, zero filters.
When: Saturday; 7.30 pm
Where: Ramkrishna More Natyagruha, Chinchwad
Entry: From ₹299. Book on BookMyShow.com
Kaantha: Grand Choreography (Dance workshop)
What: If you like your dance stripped of fluff and focused on the craft, this one’s for you. Choreographer Noel Alexander leads an intensive dive into kaantha, focusing on phrasing, transitions, spatial control and musical intelligence.
Enjoy the opportunity to practice disciplined movement, physical rigour, and a clear look at how group choreography actually comes together. This one’s best suited for trained dancers and serious movers who enjoy the process behind a stellar performance. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: January 18 (Sunday); 5pm
Where: Bougainvillaea Farms, D.P. Road, Karvenagar
Entry: ₹999. Book on Ticketkhidakee.com
The Big Green Fest (Eco-art festival)
What: A small-batch, creative weekend for people who’d rather make than consume. Choose to build a living terrarium, paint bookmarks for your reading ritual, or experiment with millet-inspired eco art using natural materials. Each workshop is beginner-friendly, tactile and unhurried, with something finished and take-home by the end. Thoughtful, low-waste and refreshingly analogue, it’s perfect if sustainability and slow creativity are your thing.
When: January 16 and 17 (Friday–Saturday); Multiple sessions
Where: Kalagram, P L Deshpande Garden
Entry: Book via @only_workshops or @thebig_greenfest