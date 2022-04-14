Weekend holiday: Heavy rush on highways, hotels at tourist spots fully booked
PUNE A massive traffic jam was seen on highways as Punekars headed out to outstation locations on Thursday following weekend holidays. Many vehicles were seen on Pune-Mumbai expressway; and Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Nashik and Pune-Solapur highways.
“We are going to Kolhapur and nearby pilgrimage places with family for three days because of holidays. We faced a 30-min queue at the Khed Shivapur toll naka,” said Sagar Abnawe. Traffic jams were seen at the ghat section of Pune-Mumbai expressway.
“We have deployed more staff on highways and toll booths anticipating heavy rush due to three-day holiday,” said a senior highway traffic police official on condition of anonymity.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary, Mahavir Jayanti and Maundy Thursday was observed on Thursday; followed by Good Friday and weekend. Many people are going for vacations at tourist spots like Mahabaleshwar, Lonavla and Konkan beaches.
Ambedkar Jayati, followed by Good Friday and Easter makes for a long holiday. With Covid restrictions now being eased, people are thronging to tourist spots in Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and at Konkan beaches “All our 25 rooms are booked for four days and rates have hiked due to rush. People are coming from Maharashtra and other states too,” said Chandrakant Pandhare, owner of a three-star hotel in Mahabaleshwar.
Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations
Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.
Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.
India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
