Weekend holiday: Heavy rush on highways, hotels at tourist spots fully booked

PUNE A massive traffic jam was seen on highways as Punekars headed out to outstation locations on Thursday following weekend holidays. Many vehicles were seen on Pune-Mumbai expressway; and Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Nashik and Pune-Solapur highways.

“We are going to Kolhapur and nearby pilgrimage places with family for three days because of holidays. We faced a 30-min queue at the Khed Shivapur toll naka,” said Sagar Abnawe. Traffic jams were seen at the ghat section of Pune-Mumbai expressway.

“We have deployed more staff on highways and toll booths anticipating heavy rush due to three-day holiday,” said a senior highway traffic police official on condition of anonymity.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary, Mahavir Jayanti and Maundy Thursday was observed on Thursday; followed by Good Friday and weekend. Many people are going for vacations at tourist spots like Mahabaleshwar, Lonavla and Konkan beaches.

Ambedkar Jayati, followed by Good Friday and Easter makes for a long holiday. With Covid restrictions now being eased, people are thronging to tourist spots in Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and at Konkan beaches “All our 25 rooms are booked for four days and rates have hiked due to rush. People are coming from Maharashtra and other states too,” said Chandrakant Pandhare, owner of a three-star hotel in Mahabaleshwar.