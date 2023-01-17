Weekly cuts not to save water, clarifies PMC

Following widespread criticism received over its weekly water cuts citing maintenance works, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) clarified that the age-old water management system needs regular repairs. It made it clear that the water supply was not disrupted to bring down consumption.

PMC has been implementing water cuts, usually on Thursdays, since last many years, causing inconvenience to citizens. The latest water cut on Thursday (January 19), when the city is hosting G20 events, invited flak from activists and residents on social media.

Aniruddha Pavaskar, PMC water department head, said, “The massive and old system needs regular maintenance. We implement water cuts across areas in rotation as disrupting supply covering the city will place residents in more discomfort. It is natural to receive public complaints after water cuts.”

Activist Vivek Velankar said, “Every Thursday, PMC announces water cut in the city. Though its reason of carrying out maintenance can be questioned, it seems the civic body is saving water as it stops water supply 52 days in a year.”

Residents said that water supply in resumed on Friday evening at low pressure, causing inconvenience to people.

“Previously, we used to take water cut notice seriously, but now it has become a routine. Sometimes, even though water cut is announced in our locality, we get regular supply,” said Rushikesh Inamdar.

Pavaskar said that he changed the exercise of implementing water cuts across the city to specified areas. “However, water cut was implemented on Thursday across the city as we had received many maintenance works at various locations.