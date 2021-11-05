Home / Cities / Pune News / What’s the buzz in Pune: November 5 to November 11
What’s the buzz in Pune: November 5 to November 11

Jungle trek to Vasota fort
Huppya, a camp filled with adventure, thrill, nature, leadership skills, survival skills, interpersonal skills and much more will be held on Thursday, November 11. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 05, 2021
By Prachi Bari

Jungle trek to Vasota fort Trek to Vasota Fort via the jungle. For more details and registrations call: 9850887432 | 9850887875. When: Saturday, November 6; 8 pm Where: Start point is Via Ferrata office, Sadashiv Peth.

Saturday Art TalksSaturday Art Talks present Janaki Lele, who will speak about her journey from being an architect to becoming a self-taught visual artist as she unveils her inspiration, techniques and methodologies.When: Saturday, November 6; 3 PMWhere: VHC, Koregaon Park

Prabhatswar: a concert of morning ragasSwanandi Creation presents Prabhatswar, a morning raga concert with Dhrupad singer Pt Uday Bhawalkar. He will be accompanied by Sukhad Munde on pakhwaz and the event will be compered by Manjiri Dhamankar.When: Sunday, November 7; 6:30 am Where: Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune

High Cookout: ‘The Family’Emerging from an alt/prog rock background, 5-piece powerhouse ‘The Family’ arrives this Sunday Afternoon with their signature blends of catchy Bollywood styles, with a touch of metal and some soulful infusions of sufi, jazz and blues. Join us for, foot tapping and super exciting cookout like no other. When: Sunday, November 7; 1:30pm Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Homegrown marketplace, the Pune editionSocial presents this unique concept of one thali with many flavours. An all-day marketplace serves you the hottest upcoming brands and artistes from Mumbai and Pune. To conclude the event, a ‘live’ performance by the duo Vicky & Tejas.When: Sunday, November 7; 1pm-9pmWhere: Social, FC road

Huppya: Adventure camp Filled with adventure, thrill, nature, leadership skills, survival skills, interpersonal skills and much more. Registrations have opened for this camp for those 8-years old and above.For more details contact us 090490 02053When: Thursday, November 11; 6amWhere: Nisargshala, Nisargshala Velhe, Pune

Friday, November 05, 2021
