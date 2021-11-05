What’s the buzz in Pune: November 5 to November 11

Jungle trek to Vasota fort Trek to Vasota Fort via the jungle. For more details and registrations call: 9850887432 | 9850887875. When: Saturday, November 6; 8 pm Where: Start point is Via Ferrata office, Sadashiv Peth.

Saturday Art TalksSaturday Art Talks present Janaki Lele, who will speak about her journey from being an architect to becoming a self-taught visual artist as she unveils her inspiration, techniques and methodologies.When: Saturday, November 6; 3 PMWhere: VHC, Koregaon Park

Prabhatswar: a concert of morning ragasSwanandi Creation presents Prabhatswar, a morning raga concert with Dhrupad singer Pt Uday Bhawalkar. He will be accompanied by Sukhad Munde on pakhwaz and the event will be compered by Manjiri Dhamankar.When: Sunday, November 7; 6:30 am Where: Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune

High Cookout: ‘The Family’Emerging from an alt/prog rock background, 5-piece powerhouse ‘The Family’ arrives this Sunday Afternoon with their signature blends of catchy Bollywood styles, with a touch of metal and some soulful infusions of sufi, jazz and blues. Join us for, foot tapping and super exciting cookout like no other. When: Sunday, November 7; 1:30pm Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Homegrown marketplace, the Pune editionSocial presents this unique concept of one thali with many flavours. An all-day marketplace serves you the hottest upcoming brands and artistes from Mumbai and Pune. To conclude the event, a ‘live’ performance by the duo Vicky & Tejas.When: Sunday, November 7; 1pm-9pmWhere: Social, FC road

Huppya: Adventure camp Filled with adventure, thrill, nature, leadership skills, survival skills, interpersonal skills and much more. Registrations have opened for this camp for those 8-years old and above.For more details contact us 090490 02053When: Thursday, November 11; 6amWhere: Nisargshala, Nisargshala Velhe, Pune