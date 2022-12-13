Wholesale market remains closed, fruit and veggie supply affected

No truck arrived at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) as traders from Gultekdi Market Yard participated in the Pune Bandh on Tuesday, affecting vegetable and fruit supply at the Pune wholesale market.

Residents were not affected as retailers had reserved stock.

The APMC office-bearers said that the supply will be normal by Wednesday.

The arrival of vegetable and fruit trucks starts from 10 pm and transactions begin at 3 am at the wholesale market in Gultekdi. APMC traders had told farmers in advance to not bring any stock in the market because of the bandh call, according to an APMC member.

As the wholesale market was closed, Gultekdi marketplace wore a deserted look and roadside vendors were also off the streets.

“We sold previous day’s stock of vegetables and fruits. Fresh stock will arrive by Wednesday morning,” said Balaji Deshmukh, retail vegetable shop owner at Sahakarnagar.

Pune APMC traders had placed boards about the bandh call at the entrance of Market Yard wholesale market a few days ago for the benefit of residents, farmers and traders.