Home / Cities / Pune News / Wholesale market remains closed, fruit and veggie supply affected

Wholesale market remains closed, fruit and veggie supply affected

pune news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:37 PM IST

No truck arrived at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) as traders from Gultekdi Market Yard participated in the Pune Bandh on Tuesday, affecting vegetable and fruit supply at the Pune wholesale market

Market yard seen closed during the Pune Bandh on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Market yard seen closed during the Pune Bandh on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

No truck arrived at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) as traders from Gultekdi Market Yard participated in the Pune Bandh on Tuesday, affecting vegetable and fruit supply at the Pune wholesale market.

Residents were not affected as retailers had reserved stock.

The APMC office-bearers said that the supply will be normal by Wednesday.

The arrival of vegetable and fruit trucks starts from 10 pm and transactions begin at 3 am at the wholesale market in Gultekdi. APMC traders had told farmers in advance to not bring any stock in the market because of the bandh call, according to an APMC member.

As the wholesale market was closed, Gultekdi marketplace wore a deserted look and roadside vendors were also off the streets.

“We sold previous day’s stock of vegetables and fruits. Fresh stock will arrive by Wednesday morning,” said Balaji Deshmukh, retail vegetable shop owner at Sahakarnagar.

Pune APMC traders had placed boards about the bandh call at the entrance of Market Yard wholesale market a few days ago for the benefit of residents, farmers and traders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out