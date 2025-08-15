Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wide gap between platform, train poses big risk at Hadapsar station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 04:48 am IST

Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over gap between train and platform number 3 posing safety risk to those who board trains and disembark

Pune: Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over the gap between the train and platform number 3 posing a safety risk to those who board trains and disembark. Many fear that without prompt action, the issue could lead to major accidents.

Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over gap between train and platform number 3 posing safety risk to those who board trains and disembark. (HT)
Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over gap between train and platform number 3 posing safety risk to those who board trains and disembark. (HT)

“I have to hold my grandson’s hand tightly every time we get down here. One wrong step could turn into an accident especially during rush hours,” said Sunita Ramnani, a passenger.

Another commuter, Raju Pawar, said, “In the rainy season, the platform becomes slippery, and this gap adds to the danger.”

Hadapsar Railway Station currently handles a mix of local and long-distance trains, connecting it to Pune Junction, Baramati, Daund, and Solapur through multiple DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) and passenger services such as the Solapur–Pune DEMU Express, Pune–Baramati Passenger, Daund–Pune DEMU, and Hadapsar–Solapur DEMU.

It also serves long-distance routes, including the Hyderabad–Hadapsar Express, Hadapsar–Kazipet Express, and the Muzaffarpur–Pune AC Superfast Special. With its growing importance, the station is being developed as a satellite terminal to ease pressure on Pune Junction and accommodate more mail and express trains.

“We have received passenger feedback regarding the gap at platform number 3. The matter has been noted, and we are conducting a technical assessment to determine the feasibility of raising the platform height or modifying train steps. Corrective action will be initiated at the earliest.” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

News / Cities / Pune / Wide gap between platform, train poses big risk at Hadapsar station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On