Wide gap between platform, train poses big risk at Hadapsar station

Pune: Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over the gap between the train and platform number 3 posing a safety risk to those who board trains and disembark. Many fear that without prompt action, the issue could lead to major accidents. Hadapsar railway station passengers have raised serious concerns over gap between train and platform number 3 posing safety risk to those who board trains and disembark. (HT)

“I have to hold my grandson’s hand tightly every time we get down here. One wrong step could turn into an accident especially during rush hours,” said Sunita Ramnani, a passenger.

Another commuter, Raju Pawar, said, “In the rainy season, the platform becomes slippery, and this gap adds to the danger.”

Hadapsar Railway Station currently handles a mix of local and long-distance trains, connecting it to Pune Junction, Baramati, Daund, and Solapur through multiple DEMU (diesel electric multiple unit) and passenger services such as the Solapur–Pune DEMU Express, Pune–Baramati Passenger, Daund–Pune DEMU, and Hadapsar–Solapur DEMU.

It also serves long-distance routes, including the Hyderabad–Hadapsar Express, Hadapsar–Kazipet Express, and the Muzaffarpur–Pune AC Superfast Special. With its growing importance, the station is being developed as a satellite terminal to ease pressure on Pune Junction and accommodate more mail and express trains.

“We have received passenger feedback regarding the gap at platform number 3. The matter has been noted, and we are conducting a technical assessment to determine the feasibility of raising the platform height or modifying train steps. Corrective action will be initiated at the earliest.” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.