Will address farmers’ concerns before implementing TP scheme: PMRDA

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has assured farmers that no steps will be taken to implement the town planning (TP) scheme until such time their concerns are addressed. The assurance came during a meeting held on Thursday at the PMRDA office to discuss the proposed TP scheme for villages including Dhamne, Godumbre, Darumbre, Salumbre and Sangvade. Villagers from Dhamne, Godumbre, Darumbre, Salumbre and Sangvade, accompanied by Shelke, had met the PMRDA chief to raise their concerns. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMRDA has received approval for a new TP scheme to acquire land for a 65-metre-wide outer ring road in its jurisdiction. The meeting held on Thursday was attended by farmers and Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, and aimed at explaining the scheme’s provisions, intent, area and maps. Metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase, who was also present, emphasised that no land acquisition will proceed without first resolving the farmers’ doubts and ensuring their cooperation.

Mhase clarified that the TP scheme – designed to address traffic congestion – will be implemented in phases with government approval and covers villages such as Dhamne, Godumbre, Darumbre, Salumbre, Sangvade and Nere in Maval taluka. He assured that no land will be acquired without the farmers’ consent and that the scheme aims at a well-planned city with essential amenities, benefitting all stakeholders.

Whereas Shelke urged the administration to ensure that not a single farmer suffers losses during implementation of the scheme. He called for close coordination, resolution of the farmers’ concerns, and prompt government action to provide fair compensation. He also stressed the importance of completion of the scheme within the stipulated timeline.

During the meeting, Shweta Patil, deputy metropolitan planner of the town planning department, led a detailed presentation on the TP scheme’s framework, implementation process, and potential benefits for farmers.

On July 31, the state government granted final approval for four TP schemes covering Wadachiwadi and Autade-Handewadi and two for Holkarwadi including Phursungi under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.