Will not leave Mumbai without getting reservation: Jarange-Patil

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday insisted that the rally will go to Mumbai at any cost and not leave the city until their reservation demand is met. Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday insisted that the rally will go to Mumbai at any cost and not leave the city until their reservation demand is met. (PTI)

The Maratha Kranti Morcha took a night halt at Pune on Tuesday and, on Wednesday afternoon, proceeded towards Lonavla. They would stay at Lonavla overnight and reach Mumbai on Friday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Jarange-Patil said, “We would reach Mumbai at any cost. We are on a peaceful march without disturbing the law and order. We are putting our demands in a democratic way. We had given many deadlines to the government, and are forced to march to Mumbai as they (government) did not keep their promise.”

“I heard through media that the government plans to prevent our procession from entering Mumbai. But there are many roads leading to the city and we are asking to give us a single road on which we would travel. We will not leave Mumbai until our quota demand is met,” the activist said.

Speaking about his meeting with Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner at Pune on Wednesday morning, Jarange-Patil said that he clearly told the official that instead of speaking about separate reservation which would be get approved in the court, he has demanded quota from Other Backward Classes. It will help not have any legal problem.

Jarange-Patil said, “Our demands are very clear. Now, the state government has to take a call on it.”

As thousands of supporters participated in the march, the Pune police on Wednesday requested Jarange-Patil to tweak the route and the Maratha workers agreed to it.

“I am unaware about Pune roads. Considering hospitals and other emergency facilities, we agreed to the route change requested by the police authorities. Our aim is to reach Mumbai and not Pune. We did not want to trouble citizens of any city,” he said.