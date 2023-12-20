close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Woman arrested for hitting lady cop with mobile phone

Woman arrested for hitting lady cop with mobile phone

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 20, 2023 10:38 PM IST

The woman, identified as Shweta Pramod Kadam, a resident of Siddharth Nagar in Yerwada, was arrested subsequently after constable Rakhi Yogesh Khawle lodged an FIR against the accused

Unhappy with the outcome of her complaint against the Vimantal police, a woman created a ruckus and allegedly assaulted a woman police official on the head with her mobile phone on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the woman earlier had filed a complaint against the Vimantal police alleging negligence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the FIR, the woman earlier had filed a complaint against the Vimantal police alleging negligence.

The complaint was investigated by the assistant commissioner (Khadki division) and the findings were furnished to the office of additional CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma. Kadam visited Sharma’s office and expressed her dissatisfaction. She raised her voice and protested against the report.

At that time the senior police official asked her to leave the office premises. While she was being forced out, she allegedly attacked Khawle with her mobile phone.

