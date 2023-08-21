Woman booked for sexually exploiting minor boy in Kondhwa

A 28-year-old woman from Kondhwa was booked on Sunday for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing a minor boy, police said. The accused allegedly forced the boy into having physical relationships with her and shot obscene videos and threatened him since May 1, 2021. A 28-year-old woman from Kondhwa was booked on Sunday for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing a minor boy (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Police informed that the accused and the victim are distant relatives, and the woman lost her husband during the Covid -19 outbreak. According to the complaint filed by the victim, since May 1, 2021, the accused forced him to maintain a physical relationship and threatened him if he failed to do so, she will sexual harassment case against him.

According to the police, the woman allegedly kept the relationship with the victim without his consent and he lodged a police complaint against the woman on Sunday.

Sandeep Bhosle, Police Inspector (crime) said, “The victim’s parents initially believed the two were friends, but they eventually learned about sexual exploitation. Later, they asked the woman to stay away from their son, but when they learned about the obscene films, they went to the police station and filed a complaint.’’

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station on Sunday against the woman under sections 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) and sections 3,4,5(N),5(L) 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and further investigation is underway.

