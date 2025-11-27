Pune: The Kothrud police have booked a 42-year-old woman in an alleged case of intimidation and extortion reported at Paud Road area on a complaint filed by Vishwanath Laxman Kadam, 47, of Chandgad in Kolhapur district on Tuesday. Woman booked for trapping, threatening, and extorting man

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the man into a relationship, forced him into physical intimacy during a trip to Kashi Vishwanath, and later demanded ₹2 lakh by threatening to leak his photographs. The incident took place between March 3 and November 25, 2025.

The complaint states that Kadam met the accused woman during his visit with family to Tuljapur temple on November 7, 2024. Later, she started frequently visiting the complainant’s home in Chandgad allegedly pretending to treat the complainant as a “brother” in front of his wife, while simultaneously forcing him to accompany her on outings. The accused claimed to be a high court lawyer with high-profile connections. In February 2025, the wife of the complainant agreed to the request of the accused to send him to accompany the latter on a trip to Kashi Vishwanath. The suspect allegedly kept him in Kashi for three days, demanding physical relations. After returning to Pune, the accused allegedly offered a gold ring to the complainant and threatened him to marry her or pay ₹2 lakh. The complainant alerted his wife who confronted the accused over the phone. Later, the woman allegedly used another mobile number to threaten the complainant of leaking his photos unless he paid the money.

The Kothrud police have registered a case under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).