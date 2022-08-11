Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel

A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in her hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said.

According to the police, the 25-year-old victim was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case.

Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found.”

“The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.

