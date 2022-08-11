Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in her hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said.
According to the police, the 25-year-old victim was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case.
Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found.”
“The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Man-Samvad helpline by Sassoon Hospital 020-26127331
Connecting NGO Distress Helpline 9922004305 / 9922001122
Karve Institute of Social Service (KISS) helpline 9850328350, 9821066077, 9604552698, 9820714876, 9881687454
Snehi: 011-65978181
Sumaitri: 011-23389090
