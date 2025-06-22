Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Woman dies by suicide over alleged harassment by in-laws

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 10:39 PM IST

A 29-year-old woman, Dipika Pramod Jadhav, died by suicide allegedly due to harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws. Police are investigating.

A 29-year-old woman from Satavnagar, Handewadi Road, died by suicide, allegedly due to ongoing harassment and dowry demands by her in-laws. The woman was found hanging at her residence on June 20.

A case has been registered at Kalepadal police station under sections 108, 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered at Kalepadal police station under sections 108, 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Dipika Pramod Jadhav. Her parents alleged that she died after physical, and mental harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws.

She got married in 2017, said police. Preliminary investigations suggest she had been under mental distress due to alleged pressure and mistreatment from her husband’s family.

Her mother-in-law allegedly physically and mentally harassed her for dowry.

The Hadapsar police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry. A case has been registered at Kalepadal police station under sections 108, 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

