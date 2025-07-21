Woman escapes with minor injuries after being dragged by tempo

A woman riding a scooter narrowly escaped death on Friday evening, after the vehicle skidded on oil spilled on the Mulshi road near Shell petrol pump in Bhukum. Identified by police only as Vrushali from Shindewadi, she was returning home from work around 7pm when she lost control of her scooter after it skidded on the oil-covered stretch. The helmet was completely damaged but it protected the victim from any major injury. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

She fell down and as she was trying to get up, a tempo coming from Pune and heading toward Pirangut ran over her, and her head was stuck in a wheel.

Unaware of what had happened, the tempo driver kept going, dragging Vrushali for nearly 200-300 feet with her head trapped under the rear wheel.

When villagers on the road screamed for the tempo to stop, the driver stopped, realising something was amiss. The villagers quickly gathered and managed to free Vrushali from the tempo and rushed her to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

According to Bavdhan police, Vrushali survived with only minor injuries. “This is the ideal case which again highlights the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle,” said an officer from Bavdhan Police Station. “The helmet was completely damaged but it protected the victim from any major injury.”

Multiple motorcycles, reportedly, skidded on the slippery road that evening.