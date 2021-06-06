Woman, her boyfriend in custody for killing husband

A 19-year-old woman and her 19-year-old paramour were remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court in Pune on Saturday for killing her 27-year-old husband while he was recovering from Covid-19 in Uruli Kanchan area of Pune.

The deceased man was identified as Manohar Namdev Hande (27), a resident of Hindavinagar in Uruli Kanchan area of Pune.

The two arrested were identified as his wife Ashwini Hande (19), who lived with her husband and her friend Gaurav Santosh Sutar (19), a resident of Uttamnagar in Fursungi area of Haveli, Pune. The two were remanded to police custody until May 11, according to police inspector (crime) Subhash Kale

The police had found the man dead in his house on April 24 and an accidental death report was filed while the body was sent for post-mortem at Sassoon general hospital.

“On April 24, at 6am, Manohar Navdev Hande,a resident of Uruli Devachi, Haveli, Pune was found dead in his house. In this regard, his wife had stated that he was Covid-19 positive,” read a statement issued by the police.

On May 4, the police learned that the woman had an extra marital affair with Sutar.

The police kept a watch on their activities since then and first found Sutar and arrested him, according to the police. Upon interrogation, he revealed to the police that it was him and Hande’s wife who had plot and executed the murder and blamed it on Covid-19.

“Sutar and Hande’s wife had been in a relationship for around two years and her husband Manohar had learned about this. Meanwhile, he had been at home for 15 days before his murder as he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection. This had created hurdles in the woman’s extra marital affair. That is the reason the two decided to kill him and blame it on Covid. On the night of April 23, Sutar bought and gave sleeping pills to the man’s wife,” read the police statement.

The two had thrown the packaging of the sleeping pills away in order to destroy any evidence.

While PI Kale of Lonikalbhor police station is investigating the case, police sub inspector Niketan Nimbalkar is the complainant in the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikalbhor police station.