Woman journalists harassed during Ganpati Visarjan in Pune

A female journalist was allegedly harassed and her colleague pushed by members of dhol-tasha during Ganpati Visarjan procession at Budhwar Chowk on Saturday. A trolley was being moved through the crowd, and when the journalist questioned one of the troupe members about it, an argument broke out. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman journalist, aged 20, lodged a complaint at the Faraskhana police station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against two members of the dhol-tasha troupe under relevant sections including assault and molestation charges.

A trolley was being moved through the crowd, and when the journalist questioned one of the troupe members about it, an argument broke out. The accused then allegedly pushed and misbehaved with her. When her colleague tried to stop the misbehavior, he too was pushed, stated the complaint.