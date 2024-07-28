Woman posing as IAS officer booked for fraud 

The Loni Kalbhor police on Friday booked Renuka Karnure, an individual posing as an IAS officer, for allegedly duping several people in various financial transactions. The action was taken after a complaint lodged by a 31-year-old victim who claimed she was defrauded by Karnure under the pretence of her fabricated bureaucratic status. Police said that the accused pretended that she was an IAS officer, she was using a government emblem on her WhatsApp profile photo. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said that between February 2022 and July this year, the victim borrowed a total of ₹3 lakh from Karnure in a phase-wise manner with an interest rate of 10 %.

However, given the high interest rates and daily ₹100 penalty, the accused was paid ₹8.08 lakh against her loan and even after that accused demanded ₹4 lakh from the complainant.

Police said that the accused pretended that she was an IAS officer, she was using a government emblem on her WhatsApp profile photo and allegedly seized the vehicle of the complainant and returned it only after payment of ₹2.5 lakh.

“After initial investigation, it was found that the accused woman was pretending to be an IAS officer and duping the people. We have arrested the accused and further investigation in this case is going on.’’ said the Police.

A case has been filed by the complainant, under sections 205, 352, 352 (2), of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act.