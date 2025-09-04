Woman rescued after fire breaks out at residential flat in Nanded Phata

Officials said a 70-year-old woman was rescued after a fire broke out in a flat on Canal Road, Nanded Phata. According to fire brigade officials, a decorative item caught fire from a lit lamp. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Tuesday, at around 9:18 pm, the fire erupted at flat number D2/1003, Sundar Sanskruti Society. According to fire brigade officials, a decorative item caught fire from a lit lamp.

Before the fire brigade arrived, local residents acted quickly and rescued Kumud Barsawale, 70, from inside the flat. Fire brigade officials using the building’s fixed fire safety system managed to control the flames.

The fire brigade team carried out cooling operations upon arrival to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and confirmed that there was no further danger.

No injuries or major damage were reported in the incident, said officials.