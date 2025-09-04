Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Woman rescued after fire breaks out at residential flat in Nanded Phata

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:08 am IST

A 70-year-old woman was rescued from a flat fire in Nanded Phata, caused by a decorative item igniting. No injuries or major damage reported.

Officials said a 70-year-old woman was rescued after a fire broke out in a flat on Canal Road, Nanded Phata.

According to fire brigade officials, a decorative item caught fire from a lit lamp. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Tuesday, at around 9:18 pm, the fire erupted at flat number D2/1003, Sundar Sanskruti Society. According to fire brigade officials, a decorative item caught fire from a lit lamp.

Before the fire brigade arrived, local residents acted quickly and rescued Kumud Barsawale, 70, from inside the flat. Fire brigade officials using the building’s fixed fire safety system managed to control the flames.

The fire brigade team carried out cooling operations upon arrival to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and confirmed that there was no further danger.

No injuries or major damage were reported in the incident, said officials.

