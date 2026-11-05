Woman’s suicide: Husband, in-laws booked over alleged dowry

The Swargate police on Wednesday arrested Mangal Zambre, 58, and Arvind Zambre, 65, the parents-in-law of a 34-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide at her Mukund Nagar residence on November 2. Her brother, Hrishikesh Pawar, 31, of Khed Shivapur, has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to years of harassment over dowry, the birth of a girl child and demands for gold and family land. The complaint alleges that the woman was denied money for personal expenses and repeatedly harassed over household responsibilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Her husband, Akshay Arvind Zambre, 35, was arrested earlier and is in police custody till November 7. Police are also searching for the woman’s sister-in-law, Akshata, 30, who has been named in the complaint.

According to the brother’s complaint, the woman sent him a message at 9.18pm on November 2, stating, “My mother-in-law is responsible”. After failing to reach her over the phone, the family went to her residence the following morning and found her hanging in a flat in a neighbouring building.

Senior inspector Yashwant Nikam confirmed the arrests. He said the father-in-law was hospitalised due to a blood pressure-related issue after the incident and was taken into custody after being discharged on Wednesday. The mother-in-law, who had allegedly been absconding, was also arrested.

The woman married Akshay in March 2019. Her family allegedly gave the couple 50 tolas of gold and ₹25 lakh in cash, besides spending ₹70- ₹80 lakh on the wedding. However, within months, her mother-in-law allegedly began demanding money and gold, particularly during festivals.

The complaint alleges that the woman was denied money for personal expenses and repeatedly harassed over household responsibilities.

After she delivered a girl on March 30, 2023, they allegedly refused to take responsibility for her and the child, leaving them at her parental home for nearly a year. Her father alleged that she was assaulted and forced out of her matrimonial home in August 2026 over a demand to transfer her share of family land.

On November 1, she reportedly told her father that she could no longer endure the harassment and that her in-laws had demanded five tolas of gold for Diwali. Police have registered a case under provisions relating to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. Further investigation is underway.

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