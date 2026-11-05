Jen Affleck divorcing Zac Affleck after relationship struggles shown on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Report

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck has filed for divorce from Zac Affleck amid her pregnancy. The couple's relationship issues played out on the reality show. Jen and Zac Affleck's marriage struggles were shown on the 'Mormon Wives' reality show. (X/@TheBigBroTea)

Now, Jen has filed for divorce as per court documents obtained by TMZ. The petition was filed on Tuesday in Utah. A proposed parenting plan has been submitted as well though the publication noted that the details of the filing remain private.

What is known about the reason for divorce A reason for the split is not known from court records, and it remains unclear what custody arrangements Jen is seeking either. The two had met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018.

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They got engaged the next year and tied the knot in June 2019. Since then, the couple have had three kids – Nora, Lucas and Penelope. Now, Jen is also pregnant with their fourth child.

Jen and Zac Affleck's relationship struggles on the show Their relationship issues were shown on the Hulu series with Jen and Zac opening up about marital struggles during Season 1. Later, Jen had admitted that they entered filming in a ‘rocky place’, but said they'd since worked through their issues in therapy.

She claimed that this had ultimately strengthened their bond.

Jen will now star in the Hulu spinoff The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on November 12. This comes after her move from Utah to Southern California.

Among the Jen and Zac tiffs people saw on screen, there was a spat in Season 1 when she considered attending a Chippendales show with her #MomTok co-stars when taking a cast trip to Las Vegas. At the time, Zac had threatened to divorce her. She, in turn, had been vocal about Zac's gambling during the show's run, Variety noted.

During her fourth pregnancy, Jen had told People, “there’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors.” She added, “It’s been a lot the past couple of months, I’ll be honest. But I do feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and just trying to count my blessings every single day.”

Zac Affleck didn't film spinoff with Jen While we might get to hear Jen's side of the story, it is unlikely Zac's side will feature on the spinoff show. TMZ reported that he did not film a single scene with Jen before the divorce. Zac was reportedly not involved in the production at all.

Jen has had a major role across seasons in the original show, which debuted on Hulu in 2024. She appeared in all five seasons alongside cast members like Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Draper and more.